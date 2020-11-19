Colline J. Beaucage, 77, of Aberdeen, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Pinehurst Health Care and Rehabilitation, in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Beaucage was born April 24, 1943, in Pawtucket, R.I., to the late Joseph and Florence Marcotte Vensky. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A sweet lady with a great sense of humor, she loved to laugh and joke with anyone and everyone.
She is survived by her four sons, John Mulrath, of Rhode Island, Robert Mulrath (Joanne), of North Carolina, James Mulrath (Robin) of North Carolina, William Mulrath, of Rhode Island; daughter, Linda Mulrath of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
