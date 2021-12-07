Colen M. Swain Jr.

Colen March Swain Jr., 87, of Seven Lakes, passed Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022 at the Chapel in the Pines in Seven Lakes.
Mr. Swain was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Colen and Grace Swain. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. On the day of Colen’s return from military service, he met and married the love of his life, Catherine “Katy” Frances Rebrovich. It was a love-at-first-sight romance that spanned 64 years. Mr. Swain worked for Scott Aviation, retiring after 20 years. He and Katy moved to Seven Lakes West after retirement over 26 years ago and became members of the Beacon Ridge Country Club, where they enjoyed playing golf together and with friends.
He is survived by his loving wife and companion of 64 years, Katy Swain.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Larkin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.