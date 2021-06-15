Clifford Overby, 66, of Raeford, passed peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born April 3, 1955, in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Thelma Blanton Overby. Cliff was a long time resident of Fayetteville. After his high school graduation, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Methodist College. Cliff went on to work for PanAm at Fort Bragg. On June 7, 1997, he married Stephanie Amspoker. The two moved to Raeford and started their own sign company, “Friendly Reminders Inc”.
Cliff was a computer geek. He had worked doing computer repair and even maintained large scale mainframes and computer systems for several local corporations. This was not just a vocation, but a hobby for him. He had multiple drones he loved to fly, and he even had a submarine drone that he enjoyed operating.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Stephanie Overby, of Raeford. He leaves to honor his memory his brother, Richard Overby and companion, Rena Dean; his sisters, Sandra Bailey and husband, Fred, and Hildred Crist and husband, Rod. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cliff leaves behind his faithful rescue companion, Bea.
At the family’s request, services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.