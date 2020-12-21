Cleve H. Lucas Sr.

Cleve Harrison Lucas Sr., 75, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born on Dec. 8, 1945, he was the son of the late William Franklin and Beulah Mae Wallace Lucas.
He worked at Hamilton Beach Tool and Die for 28 years. In his later years, he worked as a farrier. He had his own shooting range, where he let local law enforcement officers practice. He served in the Army National Guard for four years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, William Franklin Lucas Jr. and James Wesley Lucas.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Mabe Lucas; two children, Cleve Harrison Lucas Jr. and wife, Penny, of West End, and Tina Lucas White and husband, Patrick, of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Marie Ray, Kenny Johnson, Avrie White and Steven White; and five great-grandchildren.
The body will lie in repose from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. at Deep Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating.
