Clayron "Clay" Bryan McCain, 71, of Cameron, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 15, 1949, in Deridder, La., to the late Olin Bryan McCain and Audrey Fay Nichols McCain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lexie Nichols.
Clay retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of major, after 21 years of service to his country. After his retirement, he worked as an IT director at Lee-Harnett and Alamance-Caswell Mental Health Authority.
Clay is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathryn Holt McCain; daughters, Lisa McCain, of Cameron, and Rebecca McCain Mabe and husband, Robbie, of Cameron; siblings, Brenda Crow and husband, Larry, of Florida, Everette McCain and wife, Debbie, of Louisiana and Alton McCain, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Tyler Mabe and wife, Casey, Katelyn Mabe, Grant Mabe, Alleigh Mabe, Gage Mabe and Isabella McCain; and one great-grandson, Holden Mabe.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clay’s memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.