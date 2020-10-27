Clark A. Russell, 95, of Southern Pines, formerly of Marysville, Mich., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Bluewater Hospice Home of Marysville, Mich.
He was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Palms, Mich., son of the late Elmer and Christine Seltz Russell.
Clark attended the Mills Country School and graduated from Deckerville Community High School in 1943.
He married Stella Pochowicz on Oct. 22, 1949, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Forestville. Together they raised five children.
Professionally, Clark was a farmer, then self-employed electrical contractor. Clark and Stella operated Russell Electric for 27 years. Retiring in 1989, they spent the next 30 years between Michigan and North Carolina.
Clark enjoyed card parties, dancing, golf outings, hunting trips and gathering with family and friends.
Clark is survived by his children, Jeannine Russell, Arizona, David Russell (Sherry), Michigan, Brian Russell (Cheryl), Michigan, Mark Russell (Bridget), Michigan, and Suzanne Russell, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is survived by family members, Audrey Schock, Clarice “Rusty” Montney, and Peggy Montney (Walter), all of Michigan; one remaining sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Clark was preceded in death by his wife, Stella; brother, Clare; and many dear relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the Marysville Funeral Home, followed by a private memorial service for the family. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Interment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium in Marysville, Mich.
Memorials may be made to Bluewater Hospice Home of Marysville or VFW Post No. 7318, Southern Pines.
Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.