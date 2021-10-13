Clarence Edward Sutton, 62, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 655 Lamms Grove Road, Carthage, on Friday, Oct. 15, between the hours of 10 a.m. and Noon (floating) for a Celebration of Life.
Clarence was a Moore County native. He was the son of the late Lloyd Clarence Sutton and Elizabeth Frye Sutton. He worked in textiles for many years and also drove a truck. Clarence loved taking care of his grandbabies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Daniel Sutton; and siblings, Chester, Gloria and Barbara Sutton.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Donna Lowe Sutton; children, Clarence "Eddie" Sutton, Jr. and wife, Christy, of Carthage, Jennifer Lori Marie Sutton and husband, Josh Ryder, of Carthage, and Olivia Sutton of the home; siblings, Charles Sutton, Betty Dick and Marvin Sutton; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
