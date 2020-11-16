Clarence Charles “Chuck” Crum Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at home in Southern Pines, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Chuck was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Louise E. Crum; his parents, Clarence C. Crum Sr. and Margaret Crum; and his sister, Martha Ferguson.
He is survived by his two children, son, Cary C. Crum and wife, Janice Fowler, of Williamsburg, Va.; daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Harris, of Apex; and five grandchildren, Christian, Connor, Colby, Grayson and Maddi; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chuck was born in Cambridge, Pa., in 1935, and attended Rose Polytechnic Institute where he studied mechanical engineering. He was a Master Mason and was a member of the Moore County Shrine Club. His involvement with the Shriners and many of their activities, including the Moore County Sand T’s, was one of the things he enjoyed most. An avid golfer, Chuck and Louise lived in Florida after retirement in the winter months and returned to North Carolina each year until permanently residing in Southern Pines. They were formerly longtime residents of Aurora, Ohio, and Raleigh.
He was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather. He and his family were charter members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bainbridge, Ohio. Upon moving to N.C., he and Louise became active members of St. Phillips Church in Raleigh, and Our Saviour Lutheran in Southern Pines. His long service to the church as a church council president and council member grew his life of faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Boles Funeral Home Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.