Christopher S. Leitao

Christopher Stewart Leitao, 36, of Supply died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.
Chris was born Aug. 29, 1984, in Pinehurst, son of Michael Leitao and Gwendolyn Furr Leitao. He enjoyed watching wrestling and wearing his championship belt. Chris loved jumping on the trampoline and “wrestling” with his stuffed animals. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing and the fellowship dinners. Preceding him in death was his older brother, Michael Leitao; grandfathers, Michael Leitao and Joseph Melvin Furr; grandmothers, Celia Furr and Jane Leitao.
Survivors include his parents, Michael Leitao, of Supply, and Gwen Leitao, of Supply; sister, Shana Wilson and husband, Zach, of Supply; three nephews, Isaac, Tristan and Jaydin; and niece, Daisy; step-grandmother, Linda Furr; and several aunts, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Silent Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.