Christopher McKinnon, 45, of Pinehurst, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at his residence.
A public walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, from noon to 1 p.m., at First Missionary Baptist Church, 576 Needmore Road, Carthage.
The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for both of these indoor events.
Survivors include son, Calem McKinnon; mother, Wanda Capel; father, Clayton McKinnon (Juliett); stepdaughter, Imani Blount; brother, Dwain McKinnon; special friend, Sheona Spruill; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
