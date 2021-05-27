Christopher Keith Maness lost his battle with addiction Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Over the past several years, he struggled with addiction but, recently, his mindset took him to depths of darkness that magnified his dependence on drugs and alcohol.
In addition to taking his life, Christopher’s disease of addiction leaves behind the broken hearts of his family, who loved him dearly. Our family asks that you realize the global extent that this disease has taken, and that no one is immune to the epidemic that has such a tight grip on our communities. We educated ourselves and did all that we could to help him fight, yet, this disease has taken his life and our hope for his recovery.
We choose to remember his wit, his love of fine cuisine, and his passion for all literature and history.
If you or someone you know needs help please reach out at https://findtreatment.gov.
He is survived by his father, Randy Maness; his mother, Luanne Atkinson; stepfather, Brian Whitaker; his sister, Rachel; his paternal grandmother, Frances Maness; and maternal grandfather, Carr Atkinson, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will continue to love him and miss him dearly every day.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to JoCo Angels Opioid Awareness and Support, 3836 Merilee Court Wade, NC 28395 or https://www.jocoangels.com/take-action.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Maness family.
Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.