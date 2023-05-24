Christopher J. Brennan II

Christopher James Brennan II, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Chris was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Springfield, Mass., to the late Christopher James and Ann Marie "Annie" (Welch) Brennan. He was an alumni of Southington High '67, Kings Point '71, and NY Maritime SUNY '72, where he was an all-state basketball player. He was nicknamed "Fluff" at Kings Point by his teammates because of his hair and how it seemed to help him float effortlessly on the basketball court. The friendships he forged in high school and college have lasted a lifetime.