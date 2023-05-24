Christopher J. Brennan II

Christopher James Brennan II, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chris was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Springfield, Mass., to the late Christopher James and Ann Marie "Annie" (Welch) Brennan. He was an alumni of Southington High '67, Kings Point '71, and NY Maritime SUNY '72, where he was an all-state basketball player. He was nicknamed "Fluff" at Kings Point by his teammates because of his hair and how it seemed to help him float effortlessly on the basketball court. The friendships he forged in high school and college have lasted a lifetime.
After graduating from college, Chris worked briefly in the maritime industry before transitioning to the pool and spa industry, where he held various upper management positions until his retirement in 2019.
Chris was not only an all-star basketball player, but an all-star father, son, uncle, brother and grandfather. As much as he loved golf, he loved spending time with his family even more. However, his perfect day would be playing golf alongside his family, whether it be with his brothers, sisters, sons, daughter or grandchildren. Moving to North Carolina to live on a golf course allowed him to pursue his passion for golf and it also allowed him to make strong friendships with his fellow "bandit buddies."
He was a voracious reader so his knowledge of current events was a resource to many in his family. As the oldest son in the family, he embraced the role as mentor to his siblings and their children. Chris celebrated each of their accomplishments even more than his own; never once acknowledging the significant role he played in those successes.
Chris is survived by five children and their spouses, Christopher James Brennan III, of Durham, Timothy James Brennan, of Hickory, Michael Jon Brennan and Denise Kall, of Burlington, Vt., Patricia "Trish" Brennan Jenings and Matthew Jenings, of Southington, Conn., and Sean Patrick Brennan, of Wendell; five siblings and their spouses, Ann Marie "Amy" Brennan, of Wilmington, James "Jim" and Nina Brennan, of Southington, John "Jay" and Sue Brennan, of Winter Park, Fla., Timothy and Leslie Brennan of Southington and Teresa "Terri" and Patrick Freer of Southington; four grandchildren, Tate Anthony Jenings, Finley Ann Jenings, Shepherd James Jenings, of Southington, Conn., and Liam Allen Brennan, of Wendell; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was also the proud godfather to Terri Freer and Shepherd Jenings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Chris Brennan can be made to the Melanoma and Brain Metastasis Research Fund at the Yale Cancer Center. Make checks payable to Yale Cancer Center (on the memo line, write “in memory of Chris Brennan”). Checks can be mailed to Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519-0611. Secure online gifts can be made at https://bit.ly/3Nlc4JH by entering the Melanoma and Brain Metastasis Research Fund.
Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with the handling of the arrangements.