Christopher D. Munz

Christopher David Munz, 45, of Buies Creek passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1976, in Pinehurst, the son of David and Mary Munz. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Etheleen Luck.
Chris graduated from North Moore High School. He furthered his education at UNC Chapel Hill, and then earned a law degree from Campbell University.
He practiced law for over 15 years and truly enjoyed his profession. After years of hard work and dedication, he was proud to open his own law firm. He had a generous spirit and a well-deserved reputation for helping others. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons. Chris also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends. He loved his family, and was a devoted husband and father.
Chris is survived by his wife, Natalie Stewart Munz, of the home; two sons, Alex Munz and Nate Munz, both of the home; parents, David and Mary Munz, brother, Matthew Munz, and nephew, Aaron Munz, all of Robbins; paternal grandmother, Virginia Munz, of Manteca, Calif.; mother-in-law, Gayle Stewart, of Buies Creek; brother-in-law, Dr. Christopher Stewart, of Buies Creek; and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Buies Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Sowers officiating. Friends are invited to visit O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home Tuesday, Sept. 28, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to sign the guest register book. The family will not be present during this time.
Memorials may be made to Buies Creek First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 160, Buies Creek, NC 27506. In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home and Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at http://www.oppfh.com.