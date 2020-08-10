Christopher Dennis Krieger, 46, of Aberdeen, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 25, 1973, in Cumberland County, to Larry Otto Krieger and Carmen Glasson. Christopher’s family was so important to him, not only during good times but also the bad. He loved helping others whenever he could and when his children were younger, he volunteered with Scouting so he could spend even more time with them, making memories and teaching them values.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, Devan Krieger and Ashlyn Krieger; and one brother, Scott Krieger.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
