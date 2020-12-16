Christopher Blayne

Christopher “J-Money” Angel Justin Blayne, 32, of Supply, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Christopher was born March 26, 1988, in Sanford, to Angel and Sherry Vaughn Blayne. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Warden Byrd.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Michael Dewayne Hershey, Jason Craig Hershey, Peggy Sue Blayne Murchison and Zachary Cole Blayne; an aunt, Sammi Byrd; and many nieces and nephews.
J-Money loved life and lived it full-throttle. He enjoyed fishing and was an extremely talented tattoo artist. He had a vivid imagination and could draw anything. His family, friends and customers will miss him terribly.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake.
