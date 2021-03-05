Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, was born April 25, 1991, in Pinehurst, and passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Christopher grew up on the 100-year-old McLeod Farm in the Eureka/Farm Life community. He graduated from Union Pines High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the football team. Christopher’s love for flying grew out of his senior year project, where he worked to obtain his pilot’s license and flew to every airport in North Carolina, while participating in the Operation Fly N.C. program.
Family and friends remember Christopher’s exuberant flying, skiing, deep sea fishing and diving. Christopher loved to fish often with some of his closest friends and family.
Christopher worked on the McLeod Farm from the time he was a small child. He could repair complex machinery, plow, combine or plant from an early age. Christopher continued to work on the farm while attending Sandhills Community College and through his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from N.C. State University. Although he was offered engineering jobs after graduation, Christopher’s heart called him to the pines of Moore County. In 2012, he married his high school sweetheart, Julie Faulkner.
Christopher and his brothers, Martin and Patrick, pioneered growing organic vegetables and hemp on land farmed by five generations of their family. In 2017, the McLeod boys worked to establish Farm Life Hemp (www.farmlifehemp.com), becoming the first organic hemp farm, and one of the first farm to table micro distilleries in the state.
A Renaissance thinker, Christopher was a person of many passions. Christopher excelled in applying his intellectual knowledge. Christopher and his wife, Julie, spent hours planning and working on their home as Christopher determinedly studied all aspects of home energy and building. Christopher and Julie brought their newborn Hugh into their newly constructed home in 2019.
Christopher was a lifelong member of Eureka Presbyterian Church. The family is deeply grateful to the Eureka Presbyterian Church, the Farm Life, and Moore County communities for their kindnesses to Christopher during recent years and to his family now.
Christopher is survived by his devoted wife, Julie; his beloved son, Hugh; parents, Joseph and Mary McLeod; brothers, Martin McLeod and wife, Casey, and Patrick McLeod and wife, Rachel; grandfather, Herman O. Seawell; father- and mother-in-law, Ted and Joyce Faulkner; brother-in-law, John Faulkner; sisters-in-law, Shelby Wooten and Dori Guthrie; niece and nephews, Isabella McLeod, Isaac and Zachary McLeod, Madeline and Emma Wooten, Davis and Juliana Guthrie; aunts and uncles, Beth McLeod, Sarah Seawell, Bradley and Karen Purcell, Herman and Sharon Seawell and John and Jan Seawell; and eight cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the front lawn at Eureka Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Joey Greene officiating. Those attending are asked to bring a chair. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fry and Prickett Funeral Home will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday for those who want to stop by and sign the register.
