Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in South Carolina.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on the front lawn at Eureka Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Joey Greene officiating. Attendees are asked to bring a chair. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday for those who want to stop by and sign the register.
To leave a condolence for the family, please go to PinesFunerals.com
