Christine “Christy” Mary Gavin, 48, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Christy was born Sept. 28, 1972, in Queens, N.Y., to Robert John Fahrer Jr. and Patricia Brinkmoeller Fahrer.
Christy, who was raised in Downingtown, Pa., graduated from West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in geology. She put this degree to use as a science teacher at Pinecrest High School, where she taught for 15 years. Not only was she a dedicated teacher but she was an active member of the Southern Pines equestrian community.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt, who was deeply loved and cherished by her family. Christy and her family were parishioners at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church.
Christy was preceded in death by her father, Robert John Fahrer Jr.
Christy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Wayne Joseph Gavin; her son, Patrick Gavin and his wife, Morgan Gavin; her son, Connor Gavin; her mother, Patricia Fahrer; her sister, Erin Wilhelm; her sister, Grace Fahrer; and nine nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Interment will be at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests a donation be made in Christy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 201 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
