Christie Allen

Rose Christian “Christie” Wooten Allen, 65, of Whispering Pines, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She lived a very full life in service to others — as a teacher, librarian and counselor at area schools and in a private counseling practice in Southern Pines.
Christie was born in Goldsboro and grew up in various locations across eastern North Carolina. Her late father, the Rev. Charles Wesley Wooten, and mother, Callie, served the North Carolina conference of the United Methodist Church. She graduated from Atlantic Christian (now Barton) College in 1978 and moved on to N.C. State, where she obtained a master’s degree in English in 1980. There she met her husband of 41 years, Larry. They moved to Moore County, where she began a career in the public school system. A lifelong learner, she later attended N.C. Central University where she obtained a Master’s in Library Science and served several area schools as a librarian for over a decade. Her final educational venture was to return for a master’s degree in counseling at UNC-Pembroke, where she felt she had found her final calling.
Christie served for eight years as a counselor at Elise Middle School in Robbins, and in 2005 she opened her own part-time private practice, Sunrise Counseling Services on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines. After retiring from the school system, she remained a full-time counselor up until January of this year, when she was diagnosed with liver disease, which she bravely battled.
Christie radiated love to all who met her — students, clients, family members, friends and stray animals who needed a home. The current inventory of two dogs and two cats is the lowest in years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, of the home; her son, Lee Wooten Allen (Tracy), of Durham; her sisters, Sue Grissom (the Rev. David), of Creedmoor, and Charline Beck (the Rev. David), of Westmoore; and an extended family of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. She was also best friends for 45 years with Cathy McRae, of Cameron, whom she considered family.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, at 4 p.m, followed by a visitation with family and friends, both at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the N.C. Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 309 Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.
