Christian Andrew Elliott, 20, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m., Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Mask and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Mr. Elliott was a student at Sandhills Community College and recently accepted to transfer to UNC Pembroke.
Survivors: include parents, Steven and Halona Elliott; siblings, Tiffany, Caleb and Amber Elliott; maternal grandparents, William and Peggie Caple; paternal grandparents, James and Paulette Elliott; and other relatives.
