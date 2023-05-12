Chester R. Williams

Chester "Chet" R. Williams, 71, of Anthony, N.M., passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Jacobs University of California San Diego Medical Center, in La Jolla, Calif., following a courageous battle against esophageal cancer, surrounded in love by two sisters, a brother-in-law and cancer center nurses.

Chet was born in Pinehurst. He was a graduate of North Moore High School, Robbins, and Appalachian State University, Boone. Chet was a U.S. Army veteran. He had a career in the real estate industry in the Southwest.