Chester R. Williams

Chester "Chet" R. Williams, 71, of Anthony, N.M., passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Jacobs University of California San Diego Medical Center, in La Jolla, Calif., following a courageous battle against esophageal cancer, surrounded in love by two sisters, a brother-in-law and cancer center nurses.
Chet was born in Pinehurst. He was a graduate of North Moore High School, Robbins, and Appalachian State University, Boone. Chet was a U.S. Army veteran. He had a career in the real estate industry in the Southwest.
Chet's passion was being a horseman. His love and care for his quarter horses was renowned; his horses were his companions who he trained with meticulous care, love and kindness. He was also a successful competitive team roper for many years. Chet was at home in the wide open spaces of New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas, area of the Southwest and he especially loved the Hispanic people, their culture and food. Chet was a superb cook and his southern cheddar cheese biscuits were always the highlight of meals he lovingly prepared for his family and friends. Chet was an avid reader and also enjoyed playing the guitar and performing songs of John Prine, Willie Nelson, Chris Isaac and Lyle Lovett, among so many others.
Chet was predeceased by his father, Raymond G. Williams, of Robbins; and his nephew, William Glenn Upchurch, of High Falls.
He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Fields Williams, Robbins; sisters, Anna Matthews (Robert), of Imperial Beach, Calif., Sarah Williams, of Goldston, Sandra Smith, of Timberlake, and Lori Jeffreys (Todd), of Macon; niece, Cassie Williams, of Goldston; grand-niece, Laura Elizabeth Hackney, of Pittsboro; grand-nephews, Joseph Glenn Upchurch (Emma), of Robbins, and Richard Michael Upchurch, of Ramseur.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345; or El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank www.elpasoansfightinghunger.org.