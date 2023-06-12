Cheryl Elaine Medlin Jun 12, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cheryl Elaine Medlin, 63, of Southern Pines, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Vass. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Southern Pines Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, June 11, 2023 Calendar Jun 12 Summer Reading Stations Mon, Jun 12, 2023 Jun 13 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13 Summer Reading Stations Tue, Jun 13, 2023 Jun 14 Summer Reading Stations Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Jun 14 An Evening with LTC (RET) Harry "Hank" Cramer, III Wed, Jun 14, 2023