Chase Edward Fraley, age 18 of Cameron, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Chase was born March 19, 2003, in Moore County, to Travis Jerald Fraley and Heather Kelley Fraley. He was a graduate of Union Pines High School class of 2021. Chase was a journeyman plumber with Ray’s Plumbing, in pursuit of his plumbing license. He was an avid outdoor sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In 2018, Chase was recognized as killing the biggest buck in North Carolina. He will forever be remembered for his free spirit and contagious smile. Chase gave life to others by being an organ donor.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Trace Fraley, of Cameron; two stepbrothers, Steven Gregory Fraley and Jeffrey Allen Fraley, both of Hope Mills; his paternal grandmother, Betty Sue Fraley; maternal grandparents, Edward and Penny Kelly, of Ayer, Mass.; and paternal great-grandmother, Myrtle Diehl, of Rockingham; his aunts, Elizabeth Fraley, of Fayetteville, and Erin Ernst (Steve), of Pepperell, Mass.; and uncle, Ted Fraley, of Palm Springs, Calif. He also leaves behind many cousins and cherished friends and hunting buddies.
A celebration of Chase’s life will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at New Covenant Fellowship in Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in his memory at www.honorbridge.org to recognize his legacy of leaving life to others through organ donation or to donate blood at a local blood drive in his memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.