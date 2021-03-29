On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, the last day of National Heart Month and the National Public Sleeping Day my dad, Charlton Taylor McDaniel Jr., Chuck to many of you, went to sleep forever and his heartbeat ended. This came after a complication to pneumonia and a heart attack he suffered in his last days, following many months of declining health.
It was my privilege to visit with him the week prior and share some wonderful laughs, make a phone call and have a snack, something COVID had not allowed us to do in keeping with safety regulations at the nursing home, where he had recently gone to reside.
It was also the joy of myself, his youngest daughter Angela Rochelle McDaniel, his two grandsons, Jonathan Terry and Drake McLaurin, and his former spouse and friend, Rachel McDaniel, to spend time with him and share our “see you agains” as he transitioned from us to be with the Lord the eve of his death.
Charlton Taylor McDaniel Jr. is also survived by his oldest daughter, Kimberly Denise McDaniel Miller, and her children, his granddaughter, Ashley Rachel Truckenmiller and his grandson, Nicholas Taylor Miller. He is survived by his younger brother, of Sweden, Lon McDaniel, and three nieces, Josephine, Eleena, and Wendy and their children. Lastly, he is survived by several cousins, Marvin Weaver, Maurice Weaver, Kathleen Ulrich, et al.
He wasn’t, however, Mr. McDaniel, Chuck or Dad to everyone. To some very special little ones, he was their Pa-pa. He is survived by these special five great-grandchildren: Madison, Light, Jaxson, Jocelyn and Luna.
Throughout his life, Charlton “Chuck” T. McDaniel Jr. enjoyed the craft of carpentry, mining/panning for gold in Moore County and the surrounding counties in the old quartz veins and mineral depositories, riding his Harley Davidson, and communicating on his ham radio. Mr. McDaniel was a very successful licensed ham radio operator and enjoyed talking to people all over the world. He would even pretend to be Santa for the kids listening on Christmas Eve.
For most that knew him, they knew he lived a very reclusive life, and that seem to suit him just fine. As his daughter, writing this obituary, I can truly attest he was a loving father, and now I believe at rest with our wonderful Heavenly Father whom he came to know in his final years.
A celebration of life will take place this summer. The date is undetermined at this time. Mr. McDaniel was cremated on March 5, by City of Oaks Crematory and Funeral Home of Raleigh.