On Feb. 28, 2021, my dad, Charlton Taylor McDaniel Jr., Chuck to many of you, passed away. This came after a complication to pneumonia and a heart attack suffered in his last days.
It was the joy of myself, his youngest daughter Angela R. McDaniel, his two grandsons, Jonathan D. Terry and Drake H. McLaurin, and his former spouse and friend, Rachel McDaniel, to spend time with him and share our “see you agains” as he transitioned from us to be with the Lord on the eve of his death.
He is also survived by his oldest daughter, Kimberly D. Miller and her children, Ashley R. Truckenmiller and Nicholas T. Miller; his younger brother, Lon McDaniel, of Sweden; and three nieces, Josephine, Eleena, and Wendy, and their children. Lastly, he is survived by several cousins, Marvin Weaver, Maurice Weaver, Kathleen Ulrich, et al.; and most especially by those who knew him as Papa, his five great-grandchildren, Madison, Light, Jaxson, Jocelyn and Luna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlton Taylor and Josephine Owen Weaver McDaniel Sr.
Throughout his life, Chuck enjoyed carpentry, mining/panning for gold in Moore County and the surrounding counties in the old quartz veins and mineral depositories, riding his Harley-Davidson, and communicating on his ham radio. He was a very successful licensed ham radio operator and enjoyed talking to people all over the world.
He will be missed in the hearts of his family and friends.