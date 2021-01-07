Charlotte Hensley, 95, of Pinehurst, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Elmcroft in Southern Pines.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Mrs. Hensley was a longtime Moore County resident. She taught the fifth grade and reading at Pinehurst Elementary School for many years. She was also very active in several sewing and quilting groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Ray Hensley.
She is survived by her son, Robert Lawrence Hensley, of Conroe, Texas; a brother, Henry Norman Thorp Jr., of Oxford, and a sister, Jane Thorp Morton, of Oxford.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.