Charlotte H. Davis

Charlotte Holt Davis, 95, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Davis was born in Moore County on Jan. 9, 1926, to the late William E. Holt and Robbie Mason Holt. She was the third of five daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Ernest Woodrow Davis Sr. She is survived by a son, Ernest W. (Woody) Davis Jr. and wife, JoAnne, of Southern Pines; a daughter, Linda Davis Covington, of Southern Pines; three grandchildren, James Edwin (Ned) Covington III and wife, Laura, Shannon Davis Viall and husband, Russell, and Bradley Davis Covington and wife, Laura; five great-grandchildren, James and Matthew Covington, Ella, Gretchen and Norah Viall; two sisters, Patricia (Patsy) Holt Steadman, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Ann Holt Clark, of Raeford; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Davis’ love of children lead her to establishing one of the first licensed day care centers in North Carolina. Her stand-alone center, built behind her home in Rockingham, custom remodeled by her husband, held such high standards of care that Mrs. Davis’ day care became a model state-wide. It was there where she earned the name Mama Charlotte, and that her advocacy work to get all day cares licensed began.
Mrs. Davis was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Rockingham. Although she was able to touch the lives of many families and children through her church and day care, it was her own family that she impacted most. Truly the glue that held everything together, Mama Charlotte mothered her grandkids like her own and brought generations together hosting weekly meals. It was at these Sunday meals at Mama Charlotte’s house where Mrs. Davis showcased her love of cooking with her famous cheddar biscuits, turkey and dressing, chicken and dumplings, and pound cake.
While her meals with surely be missed, what will be missed most is Mrs. Davis’ unwavering support and love for her family. She loved her great-grandkids more than anything. She never missed a birthday or special occasion, and was always the first to offer help when needed. Up to her very last week, Mrs. Davis remained sharp and opinionated and had daily phone calls with her kids, grandkids and sisters.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Raeford Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28314, whose support and care was truly appreciated throughout Mrs. Davis’ illness. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.