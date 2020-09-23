Charlie Lionel Wrightson, 76, of Plymouth, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Portsmouth, Va., he was the son of the late Lionel Joseph Wrightson and Lula Mae Holbert Wrightson and was preceded in death by his sister, Selen W. Brewster.
Charlie was a retired purchasing agent with Weyerhaeuser Corporation and a member of First Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran with service in Vietnam and was a member of Plymouth Country Club.
His family includes his wife, Wanda Tetterton Wrightson, of Plymouth; sons, Charlie Dean Wrightson and wife, Laura, of Aberdeen, and Joseph Benton “Jay” Wrightson, of Plymouth; sister, Marie W. Hartzog and husband, Rex, of Goldsboro; grandchild, Joshua Dean Wrightson and wife, Ashton, along with many nephews and nieces.
Graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Garden,s with the Rev. Jimmy Hagwood officiating. Family will receive friends at the graveside following the service and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374 or by visiting their website at www.firsthealth.org/foundation/make-a-donation.
Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maitlandfuneralhome.com.