Charles W. Shaffer, Jr. 78, of Williamsport, Pa., died peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 9, 1942, in Williamsport, Pa., he was a son of the late Charles Sr. and Helen Cathcart Shaffer.
Charlie worked as a business executive for Sears Corporation. He was an avid golfer and loved sports of all kinds. Charlie had a gregarious personality that could fill a room and will always be remembered for the stories he told with his added embellishments.
Surviving are four children, Cece, Tom, Marcia and Michelle; five grandchildren; two siblings, Kay Taggart and Nancy Roupp; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his biggest cheerleader and wife of 42 years, Rose Marie Noviello Shaffer, in 2005; an infant son, David Michael; and two sisters, Anne Moon and Beverly Emig.
In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided to him.
