Charles W. Setzer

Charles Setzer, 95, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
This 20-year U.S. Marine Corps vet, who never really left the Corps, was ready, as per the third verse of the Marine Corps Hymn, to guard the streets of Heaven.
Services will be live-streamed only at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, from Boles Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Setzer Veterans Assistance Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Gaston College Foundation. Gifts may be made online at give.gaston.edu, by phone at (704) 923-8405, or by mailing Gaston College Foundation, 201 Highway 321 South,
Dallas, NC 28034.
