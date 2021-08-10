Charles William Ballard Jr., 77, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the Quail Haven Nursing Facility Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Born in Brooksville, Miss., he was the son of the late Charles and Katherine Carpenter Ballard. Charles grew up in Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University. He started working for Nationwide Insurance, a career that lasted 30 years before his retirement in 1998. In 1989 he met Kim Rogers while vacationing in Myrtle Beach and the two married on Feb. 23, 1991.
Charles was a skilled and avid golfer. His love of the sport brought him to Pinehurst, where he had been a member of the Pinehurst Country Club and Moore County Conservation Club. He had been a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling tales, making jokes and making people laugh.
Charles is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kim Rogers Ballard. Also surviving are his sisters Diane Skerlak (Frank), and Pam Ballard (Mike Cooksey); nieces and nephews, Amanda Laporte (Roberto), Frank Skerlak III (Heather), Brandy Robertson (Jon), Mike Cooksey Jr. and Kaley Gasparovich. Charles is also survived by his grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Mia, Logan, Frank IV, Lyla, Lydia and Luka.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, John; Constance Shipley Ballard;and his beloved four legged friend, Bogey.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Lane, Pinehurst. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the ceremony.
