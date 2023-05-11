Charles V. Stevens Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Vergereau Stevens Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home, in Pinehurst. Chuck was born on Aug. 10, 1935, in Salisbury, to Sarah Virginia Heilig and Charles V. Stevens Sr.
He lived a full life of family, service and leadership. Chuck graduated from Boyden High School in 1953, where he was student council president, Rotary Cup senior recipient, “Best All Around” senior superlative, and a member of the Key Club, Junior Rotarians and the varsity football team. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of NROTC and Sigma Chi fraternity.
Upon graduation, Chuck married Patricia Johnson and together they had five children. He served two years on the USS Yosemite and upon completion of service, they moved to La Habra, Calif., where Chuck went to work for Bergen Brunswig Pharmaceutical Company in Los Angeles. After several years, he was named vice president of development. During his time in La Habra, he was president of La Habra’s Junior Athletic Association and coached Pop Warner football and Little League baseball teams. Chuck changed career paths and became a licensed Realtor opening Century 21 Chuck Stevens Real Estate, which grew to include five offices. He served two terms as mayor of La Habra during which time La Habra was designated an “All American City.” He was named “Citizen of the Year” by the La Habra Chamber of Commerce. Chuck was a lifelong Rotarian and received the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
In 1988, Chuck reconnected with schoolmate Carolyn Davis Feezor while attending a high school reunion. Together, they relocated to Pinehurst where Chuck opened Coldwell Banker Real Estate, became a licensed general contractor and built houses as president of Doral Homes LLC. He was named Builder of the Year by the Moore County Home Builders Association and later served as their president.
During his life, Chuck owned and sailed a 39-foot Endeavor while in California. He also held a private pilot’s license and owned a converted tail dragger Piper Tri Pacer and a Champion Citabria. He enjoyed many rounds of golf and was a member of Pinehurst Country Club and The Country Club of North Carolina.
Chuck is survived by his loving life partner, Carolyn; four sons, Charles III, Gregory, Anthony (Gabriela), Gary; and daughter, Teresa Stevens Morgan (Mark); stepchildren, Charles Feezor and Kimberly Byrd (Jim). He was an amazing “Papa Chuck” to his 12 grandchildren, Shaina Kern, Danya Stevens, Natalie Stevens, Casey Stevens, Alexander Stevens, Dylan Stevens, Trevor Morgan, Triston Morgan, Tannor Morgan, Rachel Cole Byrd, Davis Byrd, Cara Feezor; and five great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed many years supporting Pinecrest High School athletics, orchestra and many other local activities.
Chuck asked to be cremated and requested no service or visitation.
A VA marker will be placed at a family gravesite in Salisbury.