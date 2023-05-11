Charles V. Stevens Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Vergereau Stevens Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home, in Pinehurst. Chuck was born on Aug. 10, 1935, in Salisbury, to Sarah Virginia Heilig and Charles V. Stevens Sr.

He lived a full life of family, service and leadership. Chuck graduated from Boyden High School in 1953, where he was student council president, Rotary Cup senior recipient, “Best All Around” senior superlative, and a member of the Key Club, Junior Rotarians and the varsity football team. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of NROTC and Sigma Chi fraternity.