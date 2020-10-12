Charles Simmons, 69, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
He was born March 7, 1951, in Chester, Pa., to the late Charles and Helen Aminto Simmons. Chuck attended Holy Savior Catholic School in Linwood, Pa., through the eighth grade. He graduated from St. James High School for Boys in 1969. He possessed a strong work ethic, starting a full-time job at Alden Rug Mill his senior year of high school. He also worked for Hastings Auto Sales and Sun Rock Corp. He experienced a long working career with General Chemical, retiring as the power house engineer.
The day after he retired, he and Marjorie moved to Pinehurst, where he enjoyed playing golf. Chuck was a 3 handicap, until multiple back and neck surgeries hampered his skill. He was a member of Dupont County Club in Delaware and Pinehurst Country Club. He was a sports car enthusiast and personally owned five Corvettes throughout his life. He was an all-round skilled athlete, playing high school football, tennis and bowling on two leagues. He also had a fondness for riding motorcycles, music and photography.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marjorie D’Amico Simmons, and their two kitty cats, Max and Mario. He also leaves behind many other close family: one aunt, two nephews and eight cousins. He was particularly close to his cousins Jim and Michael Simmons, and their sister, Denise Simmons, who passed away in 2008. He also leaves behind lifelong close friends, Tommy Maynes and Jerry Neeson, and many other golfing buddies.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Fr. John Forbes officiating.
Flowers are welcome, or you may consider a donation to a charity of your choice dedicated to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
