Everyone who enters this world will leave it, but not everyone lives life to the fullest in-between. Charles Roy Biggs Jr., of Southern Pines, truly pursued life to its full potential until the point acute myeloid leukemia took his earthly life Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022, at the age of 75.
Losing his parents at the age of 16, Roy never attended college, but successfully climbed the corporate ladder as a program manager with Digital Equipment Corporation. He acquired a “Ph.D. in life” by always learning. He firmly believed in the value of having mentors and being a mentor. There was hardly an area of knowledge in which he did not acquire some level of proficiency. He lived his life willingly assisting or teaching his friends everything from home construction projects, engine repair, sewing upholstery, programming a computer, or even baking a loaf of his famous sourdough bread. Roy enjoyed adventure whether it was in his early adult years off roading with the Jeep Club, racing a sailboat on Lake Norman or later in life exploring Alaska on his Harley or traveling across America with Sarah on his Gold Wing with camper in tow. After leaving lake life in Mooresville, Capt. Roy relished time on the open waters of South Carolina navigating his 42-foot Post, either chartering fishing expeditions, cruising “the ditch,” or going to the Bahamas with friends and family. During his last year with AML, his adventure was limited to short road trips with “Ruby May,” his 1929 Model A Tudor.
Left with many priceless memories of gatherings by the lake or on the country estate are his loved ones whom he has intimately touched with his love and wisdom: his bride of 43 years, Sarah Shaw Biggs; three daughters, Kimberly Biggs Fennie (Scott), Shannon Biggs Harris (John), Amy Clark O’Reilly (Patrick); and adored grandchildren, Kathryn and John, Hannah (Robert) and Cole and Jacob, Sami and Daniel; great-grandson, Sawyer; foster family, Boojie and Dave Winfree, Karin and Krista; and brother, Frank.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Roy and Ruby Smith Biggs; and brother, William Niles Biggs.
The family invites you to celebrate Roy’s life at Aberdeen First Baptist Church 700 N Sandhills Blvd, Aberdeen, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation that continues to help others just as Roy did all his life. The family has chosen UNC Lineberger Leukemia Research Fund and Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief in his honor. Give online to UNC Health Foundation at https://unchf.org/captnbiggs or send check to UNC Health Foundation ATTN: UNC LINEBERGER Leukemia Research Fund (376815) P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Give online to Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief at https://sampur.se/3LVXYNW.