Biggs

Charles Roy Biggs Jr.

Everyone who enters this world will leave it, but not everyone lives life to the fullest in-between. Charles Roy Biggs Jr., of Southern Pines, truly pursued life to its full potential until the point acute myeloid leukemia took his earthly life Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022, at the age of 75.

Losing his parents at the age of 16, Roy never attended college, but successfully climbed the corporate ladder as a program manager with Digital Equipment Corporation. He acquired a “Ph.D. in life” by always learning. He firmly believed in the value of having mentors and being a mentor. There was hardly an area of knowledge in which he did not acquire some level of proficiency. He lived his life willingly assisting or teaching his friends everything from home construction projects, engine repair, sewing upholstery, programming a computer, or even baking a loaf of his famous sourdough bread. Roy enjoyed adventure whether it was in his early adult years off roading with the Jeep Club, racing a sailboat on Lake Norman or later in life exploring Alaska on his Harley or traveling across America with Sarah on his Gold Wing with camper in tow. After leaving lake life in Mooresville, Capt. Roy relished time on the open waters of South Carolina navigating his 42-foot Post, either chartering fishing expeditions, cruising “the ditch,” or going to the Bahamas with friends and family. During his last year with AML, his adventure was limited to short road trips with “Ruby May,” his 1929 Model A Tudor.

