Charles Randall Nelms Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S. was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Kingsport, Tenn., to C.R. and Jane Dickinson Nelms. He died peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Pinehurst, just about two months shy of his 60th wedding anniversary (Aug. 5,1961). He was preceded in death by his parents; and his infant granddaughter, Ashlyn Morgan McCabe.
He is survived by his fourth-grade sweetheart, (Kara) Gretchen (Goerdel); and children, Kara Elizabeth Ferril (Byron), of Amarillo, Texas, Dr. Wendy Marion Nelms McCabe (Eric), of Lino Lakes, Minn., and Dr. Jennifer Lynn Cutter, of Cincinnati, Ohio. Surviving grandchildren are Kayla Elizabeth Lloyd (fiance, Mitchell Norman), Nicholas Randall Lloyd (Elizabeth), Cullen Austin, Devlin Alexander and Cashlin Abigail McCabe; brother, Frank Dickinson Nelms (Farris); nephews and nieces, Frank Nelms (Susan), David Nelms (Leigh), Preston Nelms (Ashley), Beth Pierce (Jon), John “Trey” Hill III (Ross Ann), Karl Hill, Kevin Hill (Beata), Robert Hill; Kimberly Neas (Michael), Kathie Cashion and Hank Dunning (Susan); as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dr. Nelms grew up in Kingsport, Tenn., later taking “Minnesota Hillbilly” as his CB handle for his many family road trips. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1957 and Davidson College in 1961, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated from U.T. Medical School in Memphis in December 1964, where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, an honor medical society. His internship and ENT residency were completed at the University of Minnesota in 1970. He served two years in the Air Force as a major at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to the Twin Cities to practice ENT and head and neck surgery for 27 years. He served as president of the Ramsey County Medical Society for two terms and president of the Minnesota Medical Association, also two terms. He held two patents relating to ENT, the Nelms Elevator and Earbear Otoscope. While in the Twin Cities, he learned to downhill ski and enjoyed skiing with his family in Colorado, camping, canoeing and golfing. He attended all four golf majors as a spectator, a few more than once. Greg Norman nailed him in the thigh on hole No. 6 at Hazeltine National in the 1990s. He was an accomplished athlete, logging numerous marathons, triathlons, Birkebieners and one Ironman, finishing first in his age group. He went on to earn an MBA at the then-College of St. Thomas in the early 1990s and even took piano lessons for a few years. He retired to Pinehurst in 1999 and continued to play lots of golf. He was proud to have won Couples Club Championships at three different clubs (North Oaks Golf Club, Pinewild Country Club, and Pinehurst Super Senior division). He had five holes-in-one in his lifetime. He loved traveling and visited six continents. He also traveled to visit his daughters and the grandchildren to watch/support their numerous sports and endeavors
The family would like to thank the Comfort Keepers caregivers and those at Hospice House. Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.