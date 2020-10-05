“..the elements mixed so well in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world, ‘This was a man.’” — William Shakespeare
Charles R. “Chuck” Boaman died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Fran Childress Boaman. In addition, he leaves behind six children of whom he was very proud, Michael Boaman, Beverly Shorter, Susan Boaman, Lisa Pritchett, Pam (P.J.) Scofield, and Michele Boaman. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his 16-year-old cat, Zeus, who spent many hours on Chuck’s lap.
Chuck was born Dec. 3, 1933, in Reading, Pa., to Charles F. and Thelma Mell Boaman. Besides his family, Chuck was most proud of being in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950-57. He fought in the Korean War, receiving many honors and awards including two purple hearts. After Korea, Chuck was assigned to military intelligence duty and was stationed at the American Embassy in Madrid, Spain. During that time, he was responsible for security for President Eisenhower and his team at the 1954 Geneva Conference.
After leaving the Marine Corps, he attended Penn State College in Kutztown, Pa. He then worked for many years in sales and upper management in the floor covering industry. He and Fran moved from Southern California to Southern Pines in 2000. Between his time in the Marine Corps and floor covering industry, he visited all the continents and all 50 states in the U.S.
Per Chuck’s wishes, there will be no services. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
