Charles “Tommy” McKenzie, 82, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
A public memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Carthage, conducted by the Rev. Brian Murphy.
Born in Moore County, Tommy was the son of Rassie Burton and Irene Morrison McKenzie. He was a graduate of Farm Life High School and Presbyterian Jr. College in Maxton. He was awarded a scholarship to play baseball at P.J.C. for two years.
He worked at the Moore County News with Bob Ewing and Woodrow Wilhoit for a short time. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years and retired as postmaster in 1992 due to health reasons. After retiring from the USPS, he worked for Carolina Eye as a van driver for seven years.
Tommy served in several church positions: deacon, Sunday School teacher, trustee and on the pastor search committee. He served as a Carthage town board member for 10 years.
Tommy enjoyed family, children and working in the yard. He was a people person, who loved talking with people, if not in person, on the phone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Bunnell.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Mary Worthy Mckenzie, of Carthage; daughters, Tammy McKenzie Harward and husband, Wes, of Asheville, Robin McKenzie Briggs and husband Gary, of Vass; son, Chris Mckenzie and wife, Allison, of Whispering Pines; grandchildren, Kyle Howard, Hannah Howard, Gavin Briggs, Avery McKenzie and Kendall Mckenzie; many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carthage First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 824, Carthage, NC 28327.
