Charles McCrimmon, 66, of Carthage, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence.
A public viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Fryes Chapel Cemetery in Vass.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home, of Carthage, is serving the McCrimmon family.
Online condolences can be made at www.pughsmithfh.com.