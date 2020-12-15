Charles Lewis Blue, 71, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, unexpectedly.
A native of Moore County, he was loved by his family, friends and community. He was a loving and devoted husband and wonderful father and grandfather.
Charles had a passion for fixing things and had a long career running his own appliance repair business. In his spare time, you could find him working in the yard, spending time at the lake and RV camping with friends. He was a long-time, faithful member and servant of Eureka Presbyterian Church.
Charles was the son of the late James A. Blue and Zelda King Blue.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susan F. Blue, of Carthage; daughter, Amanda Blue and spouse, Ashley Lyle; daughter, Tracey Parker; grandchildren, Taylor Parker, Sam Parker, Emersyn Lyle-Blue and Landry Lyle-Blue; sister, Mollie Cox and husband, Ralph Cox; and brother, James Bruce Blue and wife, Gail Blue.
Charles served his family and community with love and dedication and will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Eureka Presbyterian Church, on the lawn, with the Rev. Joey Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home. Please bring a chair for the memorial service if you would like.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eureka Presbyterian Church Steeple Repair Fund, 2155 Farm Life School Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blue family.
Condolences online at www.pinesfunerals.com.