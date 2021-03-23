Charles Jeffrey “Jeff” Love, 57, of Ellerbe, departed this life Saturday, March 20, 2021.
A native of Moore County, he was born Aug. 5, 1963, and was the son of the late Walter E. Love Jr. and Susan Stewart Love. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kevin E. Love.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years, Lois Foster Love; one daughter, Nikki Colonelle (Tony), of Bear Creek; two sisters, Tonia Collins, of Norman, and Reba Flores (Luis), of Carthage; one brother, Jason Love (Ashley), of Carthage; a grandson, Keith Johnson; a granddaughter, Brittany Marshall (Austin); four great-grandchildren, Natalia Vitaro, Nora Marshall, Evander and Boyd Marshall; lifelong friends, Billy and Brenda Warf, of Carthage; plus a number of nieces and nephews.
Jeff’s working years were spent as a truck driver and a heavy equipment operator. He loved the outdoors, and his hobbies included hunting, fishing and camping.
The family will receive friends at the home (114 Alpine Lane, Lot No. 9, Ellerbe). A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date to be announced by the family.
