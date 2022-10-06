Charles J. Harris Jr.

Dr. Charles Jay Harris Jr., 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in the company of his family. Jay never met a stranger, and his love of supporting the underserved, education, history, piano and golf left him with friends as diverse as his many interests. He had a unique ability to encourage those around him to challenge themselves, follow their pursuits with passion, treat people fairly and love life.
Jay was born March 20, 1941, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. He was the son of Charles Jay Harris Sr. (“Shake”) and Eleanor Dibble Harris. His sister, Leonorah Hamlin Harris (“Lennie”), was born in 1944. Jay and his family moved several times while Shake was a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and eventually back to their hometown of Mebane.
Jay attended K-12 schools in Mebane, where his quest for knowledge and love of golf was instilled and developed. Following his father at work on Dogwood and Arrowhead golf courses, Jay spent countless hours playing golf, later winning the 1959 N.C. High School State Golf title and inducted into the Mebane Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. After Jay attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played three years of varsity golf (No. 2 seed his junior year) and graduated from UNC Dental School in 1966. In addition to golf, Jay was an accomplished pianist and an enthusiastic UNC basketball fan.
Jay joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a captain and was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. His military service proved serendipitous as he met the “love of his life,”, Jacquelyn Williams (“Jackie”), a nurse serving at the same base. They were married Oct. 12, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. The newlyweds settled in High Point, where he established a dental practice and joined Willow Creek Country Club. Eager to start a family, their son, Cavan Jay Harris was born in 1969, and their daughter, Kelly Marie Harris, was born in 1971.
Jay practiced dentistry for 40 years and loved his patients and office staff. His last dental partner, and good friend, Dr. Paul Kwon acquired the practice and provided a bridge to retirement. Dr. Harris’ office was a special place for both patients and staff, with many staying with the practice for several decades. Dr. Harris was a mentor and encouraged many of his assistants to further their education and follow their dreams. Retiring in 2006, Jay frequently commented that he never missed the pressure of dentistry, but he did miss the people.
Jay lived a full life outside of dentistry and took on several new interests and hobbies. He established I-85 Golf and Baseball in Haw River. He also became an avid fisherman, spending long weekends on the open water with friends and family. After retirement, Jay and Jackie moved to Pinehurst, where they fulfilled a lifelong dream of living on a Donald J. Ross course. New friendships were forged and a new hobby emerged: hickory golf. Jay was a founding member of the Carolina Hickory Golf Association, and he created a hickory shaft rental business to ensure that courses across the nation would have access to hickory clubs for tournaments. He is still the only player to have won major titles at both the National Hickory Championships and the U.S. Hickory Open.
In 2016, Jay and Jackie moved to Burlington. For over five years, Jay bravely fought and beat both stage 4 melanoma and leukemia. Jay was passionate about his children and grandchildren, spending time together in High Point, Pinehurst, and Ocean Isle Beach. He never missed a major golf tournament or UNC basketball game, and his family often gathered to watch televised events together. Jay’s love of golf was only superseded by his love of family. He focused on creating memories that his family will hold dear forever.
Jay is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Williams Harris; his two children, Cavan Harris (and wife Cathy) and Dr. Kelly Leggett (and husband Jim); five grandchildren, MacKenzie Harris, Cameron Harris, Declan Leggett, Harrison Leggett, and Clare Leggett; and his sister, Lennie Stout. Jay was predeceased by his parents, Charles Jay Harris, Sr., and Eleanor Dibble Harris.
A memorial service will be held at Emerywood Baptist Church (1300 Country Club Drive, High Point) at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. To honor Jay’s lifelong love of golf, attendees are strongly encouraged to attend wearing “country club casual” clothing with COLORFUL GOLF ATTIRE preferred. A reception will be held at Emerywood Country Club (800 Country Club Drive, High Point) from 4-5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to one of the following: Guilford Community Care Network, P.O. Box 4031, Greensboro, NC 27404 or www.guilfordccn.org. GCCN is a nonprofit that provides free and low-cost dental care to residents of Guilford County; The Dental Foundation of North Carolina Inc. at https://dentistry.unc.edu/alumni/dfnc/. The DFNC supports research, student loans, and scholarships not covered by state funding.