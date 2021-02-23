Charles E. Watkins Jr.

Charles Edward “Eddie” Watkins Jr., 61, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of Charles Edward and Norma Boles Watkins. Charles was a 1977 graduate of Pinecrest High School and also graduated from Sandhills Community College. He worked as a lab director with Durham County Health Department for almost 20 years.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Watkins Godfrey, of Rockingham, who passed away in June 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Katelyn Watkins Blue and Charles Edward Watkins III, both of Southern Pines; and sister, Connie Watkins, of Whispering Pines.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, cemetery conducted by Pastor Gregg Newton.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Watkins family.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.