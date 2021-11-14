Charles E. Meade

Charles Edward Meade, 86, of Pinehurst, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Quail Haven, in Pinehurst.
He was born April 10, 1935, in Gary, Ind., to the late Nick and Margaret Meade. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary in 1954. He worked for 30 years for NIPSO before retiring at age 55 in 1990 to Pinehurst.
Charles also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic.
In 1960, Charles married Mary Ellen Carlson, and they spent over 60 years together before her passing in March 2021.
No services are planned at this time.
