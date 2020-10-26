Charles C. Brown Jr., 89, of Vass Woodlake, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with the Rev. John Kane officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service at the home, at 859 Sea Gull Drive, Vass.
Charles was born March 7, 1931, in Erie, Pa., to the late Charles C. Brown Sr. and Martha Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Timothy Joseph Brown; and grandson, Benjamin Joseph Brown.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves. Charles owned and operated Charles C. Brown Construction in Pinehurst and Vass. He also was a charter member of Moore County Home Builders Association, which was founded in 1976. The business was changed to Brown and Sons Construction Inc. in 2004, which is still in operation today and run by his son, Daniel, and grandson, Nick Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna Brown; children, Nancy Williams (Raymond), of Lumber Bridge, James Charles Brown (Cheryl), of Delaware, Michael Joseph Brown (Melissa), of Alabama, Shari O’Neal (Shawn), of Alabama and Daniel Alan Brown, of Vass; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in memory of Charles Christian Brown Jr. to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.stjude.org or Shriners Children Hospital, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 or visit www.shrinershospitalschildren.org.
The family has entrusted service to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.