Charles A. Babcock

Charles “Charlie” Alliaume Babcock, 74, of West End, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Charlie was born March 3, 1946, in Utica, N.Y., to the late Howard and Louise Babcock.
Although Charlie was born in New York, his family moved to south Florida in the mid-late 1950s, when he was quite young. Charlie graduated from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1964. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent two years in Vietnam. After safely returning home, he attended school to become certified in power plant and air frame mechanics in 1970. His military training and extensive knowledge in mechanics led to a lifelong career as a heavy truck fleet manager.
If Charlie wasn’t home, he was probably out at his camp in the Everglades. He spent most of his weekends there for almost 40 years. He was passionate about family and enjoyed spending time with them and his numerous lifelong friends. He retired in 2011 and in 2014 moved to North Carolina to be near his sister, Diane. In retirement, his favorite pastimes were working on his yard and home, morning drives in the countryside, and especially loving his dog, Chip.
Charlie underwent liver transplant surgery in 2009. Although he never knew who the donor was, he was forever grateful to the donor and the family for their loss and sacrifice that made it possible for his survival of liver failure and liver cancer.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Gressard (husband John), and grandsons Darren and David Honeycutt; his daughter, Barbara Castillo (husband Phillip), grandson, James Dolin (wife Natalie) and granddaughter, Ava Castillo, and great-granddaughter Astrid (parents James and Natalie); his sister, Diane Ward, and her daughter, Kim Daly (husband Dan), and son, Thomas H. Ward (wife Judy).
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lewis Babcock; his mother, Louise Loretta Babcock; his brother, Edwin Clark Babcock; his brother-in-law, Thomas Ward (wife Diane); and niece, Mary Pick (parents Thomas and Diane).
A memorial will be held in 2021, with a time and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Charles Babcock to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) a private, nonprofit organization that manages the nation’s organ transplant system. Website: https://unos.org/give/ . To give by mail: UNOS 700 N. Fourth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219. Checks may be made payable to UNOS. Please mention your gift is in memory of Charles Babcock.
“We may not receive notifications of all gifts, but please know that we thank you for your gift in his memory,” says a family member.