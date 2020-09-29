Charity Ann Barber, 87, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A visitation was held Monday Sept. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Pastor Bill Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Hill Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 19, 1932, to the late John Henry Troxler and Carrie Bailey. Raised in Rockingham County, she was one of eight children. She later moved to Carthage and attended Carthage High School. While attending school, she met her husband Arthur. Charity spent most of her time caring for her loving family. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher and deacon at Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was a wonderful person to all that knew her and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Barber; brothers, John Troxler, Harvey Troxler and Lonnie Troxler; sisters, Evelyn Upchurch, Margaret Booker and Lillian Barber.
She is survived by her children, Artie Barber and Terry Barber; grandson, Noah Ross Barber; and sister, Virginia Verschoore.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3244 Dowd Road, Carthage NC 28327 or Carthage Fire and Rescue, 4396 U.S. 15-501, Carthage, NC 28327.
