Cathy Elaine Baldwin, 62, of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
No public viewing or service will be held.
Private inurnment will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at noon at Shady Grove Cemetery, Aberdeen.
Survivors include siblings, William Baldwin (Mary), Terry Baldwin (Paula), Shirley McAllister (William), Sedalia Nealy (Leen), Ellen Blue, Linda Hailey (Charles), and Cindy Terry (Vincent); and other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.