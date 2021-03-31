Cathryn White Singletary, 71, formerly of Southern Pines, died Monday, March 29, 2021, from heart-related problems, at her home in Wilson.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Roxboro, with visitation to follow. Visitors will be asked to observe safety measures of wearing masks and social distancing.
Cathy was the daughter of the late Faye and Roland White, formerly of Roxboro and Southern Pines.
She is survived by a son, Jess Singletary (Amanda), of Cary; a daughter, Alysun Skinner (Kris), of Elm City; a sister, Amy Griggs (Charley), of Garner; and three grandchildren, Dylan and Emory Skinner and John Clark Singletary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.