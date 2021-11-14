Catherine Taylor (nee Christakos), of Southern Pines, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She is survived by children, Stephanie (John) Melton, Peter (Christine) Williams and Elizabeth (Roger) Katzenberg; grandchildren, David (Sonia) Williams, Alana (Tim) McCormack, Laura Nadel (fiancé Paul Parisio) and Samuel Katzenberg; great-grandchildren, Ronan McCormack, and Elianna Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by husbands Robert E. Williams and Robert N. Taylor; and son, Christopher Williams.
In her prime, Catherine was perpetually in motion with an array of talents and interests: selling real estate for over 35 years in New Jersey, Florida, and North Carolina; owning and operating the Tokalon Bed and Breakfast in Woodstock, N.Y.; gourmet cook and baker; seamstress and knitter; voracious reader; enthusiastic crossword puzzle solver; crafter; and interior decorator extraordinaire. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Catherine was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Aberdeen.
At Catherine's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC, 28315; or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road,, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
