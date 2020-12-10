Catherine N. Baldwin

Catherine “Cathy” Louise Nugent Baldwin, 73, of Seven Lakes West, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
Father John J. Forbes of Sacred Heart Catholic church administered last rites. Cathy loved Sacred Heart church and attended regularly.
Cathy was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Hawthorne, N.J., to the late James and Jackie Nugent.
She is survived by her husband, H. Thomas “Tom” Baldwin; her brother, John Nugent and his wife, Mary, of Texas; and sister, Jackie Nugent Pantano, and brother-in-law, Carlos Pantano, of Pennsylvania. Local family include her sister-in-law, Judy Baldwin Trivett and Clark Trivett, of Seven Lakes West; niece, Katy Arnot Ong, of Southern Pines; and nephew, Michael Arnot, of Madison, Miss., along with many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was also preceded in death by her brother, Gerry Nugent, and her stepfather, Aaron Burnstein.
Cathy met Tom, a North Carolina native living in New Jersey, and the couple married in 1973. Tom and Cathy shared many good times with mutual friends they developed throughout their married life of 47 years.
When Tom retired after 30 years as a Paterson (N.J.) firefighter, he and Cathy moved to North Carolina. All the family were happy to have them “home.”
Cathy was an instant special addition to the extended family. With her glowing smile, always happy face, warm and winning personality, Cathy was loved by all. On any outing, if Cathy was along, everyone had a good time. As Cathy flies with the angels in the presence of God, she will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, NC, 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.